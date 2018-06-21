Adjusting Port Interface Settings

Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2018 R3 Manual

You can change configure the port interface settings from within software using the Interface Settings dialog, if necessary.

Complete the following steps to adjust the baud rates using the Interface Settings dialog.
  1. Enable Termination, if necessary.
    spd-note-notice
    Notice  

    Improperly configured Termination might result in bus error frames or missed data.

  2. Enable the Listen only option, if necessary.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    If you have multiple nodes connected to an ECU, the Listen only option can prevent acknowledgment activity on lines that do not require monitoring to interfere with the activity of lines being monitored. Also, if you are receiving data but the transmitting node is not receiving the acknowledgment, the Listen only option can help prevent a bus load condition that could result in a fault.

  3. Use the Baud rate pull-down menu to select an applicable baud rate to all clusters, if necessary.
    spd-note-notice
    Notice  

    The port will use the baud rate defined by the selected database. A Baud rate set to an unsupported value might result in bus error frames or missed data.

  4. (FD baud rate) Select the applicable I/O Mode to enable the FD baud rate pull-down menu, if necessary. The following table explains the available I/O Modes.
    Option Description
    CAN This is the default CAN 2.0 standard I/O mode as defined in ISO 11898-1:2003. A fixed baud rate is used for transfer, and the payload length is limited to 8 bytes.
    CAN FD (FD baud rate enabled) CAN FD—This is the CAN FD mode as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0. Payload lengths up to 64 are allowed, but they are transmitted at a single fixed baud rate.
    CAN FD + BRS (FD baud rate enabled) CAN FD+BRS—This is the CAN FD as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0, with the optional Baud Rate Switching enabled. The same payload lengths as CAN FD mode are allowed; additionally, the data portion of the CAN frame is transferred at a different (higher) baud rate.
  5. Select the FD baud rate from the pull-down menu to select an applicable fast data baud rate for all clusters.

