Scaling Electrical Values to Physical Values

    Last Modified: January 1, 2018

    Specify settings for a channel to scale electrical values, or voltage ratios, of the sensor into the physical units of the device.

    Complete the following steps to apply scaling to your configured sensor.
    1. Click the configure button on the channel of the device you wish to scale. The channel configuration dialog opens.
    2. In the Scaling section of the channel configuration dialog, select the scaling type you wish to use.
      • Linear—Apply a linear scaling to the physical signal using slope. For Slope, scale your signal linearly by using the equation y = mx + b, where m is Slope and b is Offset.
      • Sensitivity—Apply a linear scaling to the physical signal using inverse slope. For Sensitivity, scale your signal linearly by using the equation y = x/m + b, where m is Sensitivity and b is Offset.
      • Two Point—Provide two pairs of electrical values and their corresponding physical values to scale electrical values to physical values (Physical Point 1/Electrical Point 1 and Physical Point 2/Electrical Point 2).

        Two-point scaling uses the formula (Electrical Point 2 – Physical Point 2)/(Electrical Point 1 – Physical Point 1) to calculate sensitivity or gain, and uses the slope intercept to calculate offset.

        Obtain these values using a raw electrical measurement in a tool such as NI MAX.

      • Strain—Adjust the Gage Factor and Gage Type for the indicated strain to correspond to the simulated strain.

