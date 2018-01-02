Scaling Electrical Values to Physical Values

Specify settings for a channel to scale electrical values, or voltage ratios, of the sensor into the physical units of the device.
Complete the following steps to apply scaling to your configured sensor.
-
Click the configure button on the channel of the device you wish to scale. The channel configuration dialog opens.
-
In the Scaling section of the channel configuration dialog, select the scaling type you wish to use.
-
Linear—Apply a linear scaling to the physical signal using slope. For Slope, scale your signal linearly by using the equation y = mx + b, where m is Slope and b is Offset.
-
Sensitivity—Apply a linear scaling to the physical signal using inverse slope. For Sensitivity, scale your signal linearly by using the equation y = x/m + b, where m is Sensitivity and b is Offset.
-
Two Point—Provide two pairs of electrical values and their corresponding physical values to scale electrical values to physical values (Physical Point 1/Electrical Point 1 and Physical Point 2/Electrical Point 2).
Two-point scaling uses the formula (Electrical Point 2 – Physical Point 2)/(Electrical Point 1 – Physical Point 1) to calculate sensitivity or gain, and uses the slope intercept to calculate offset.
Obtain these values using a raw electrical measurement in a tool such as NI MAX.
-
Strain—Adjust the Gage Factor and Gage Type for the indicated strain to correspond to the simulated strain.