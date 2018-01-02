FlexLogger Projects

A FlexLogger project (.flxproj) contains all the documents and files that configure your system, and log, store, and visualize your data.
Documents that configure the settings for your measurement system, your data logging behavior, and your data viewing preferences are located on the Project Files tab on the Navigation pane on the left of your view. Access all your logged data files on the Data tab.
Projects contain the following types of documents:
Open documents by double-clicking the file name on the Project Files tab. Return to the Navigation pane by clicking the Project Files tab.