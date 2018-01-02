Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2018 R1 Manual

Discovering Your CAN Device

    Last Modified: January 1, 2018

    View your CAN hardware in the Channel Specification to begin configuring and managing the signals in your system.

    1. FlexLogger automatically discovers any installed hardware and displays it in the Channel Specification. CAN devices will display all available ports as CAN <n>, where n is the number (starting from 1) of the CAN ports discovered. Added channels will be listed beneath the device port information.
    2. If your expected hardware does not automatically appear in the channel specification, troubleshoot your hardware.

