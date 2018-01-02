Discovering Your CAN Device

View your CAN hardware in the Channel Specification to begin configuring and managing the signals in your system.
-
FlexLogger automatically discovers any installed hardware and displays it in the Channel Specification. CAN devices will display all available ports as CAN <n>, where n is the number (starting from 1) of the CAN ports discovered. Added channels will be listed beneath the device port information.
-
If your expected hardware does not automatically appear in the channel specification, troubleshoot your hardware.