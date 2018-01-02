Configuring Signals in your CompactDAQ Channel Specification

Specify sensor settings and scaling options to add a signal to your CompactDAQ channel.

Click the configure button for the desired channel to open the channel configuration dialog. Set the configuration options to the desired settings for the corresponding sensor connected to the channel. Apply the desired scaling options to the sensor configuration to scale the electrical values to the physical values of the sensor. Refer to the Scaling Electrical Values to Physical Values topic for more information on sensor scaling options.

After a Sensor Class is selected, Live value shows the value of the signal being measured by the sensor. Live value displays the electrical signal, but does not indicate that you are logging data.