CAN LED Behavior

Refer to the following tables to understand the meaning of different LED behaviors on your CAN module.

PXI/PCI CAN one and two-port devices and Transceiver Cables include two LEDs per port to help you monitor hardware and bus status. LED 1 primarily indicates whether the hardware is currently in use. LED 2 primarily indicates the activity information of the connected bus. USB CAN devices include only one LED per port and one LED for the USB bus connection.

Each LED can display two colors (red or green), which display in the following four patterns:

Pattern Meaning Off No LED illumination Solid LED fully illuminated Blink Blinks at a constant rate of several times per second Activity Blinks in a pseudo-random pattern

Table 1. NI 9860/9861/9862 C Series Modules and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—Protocol Independent

Condition/State LED 1 LED 2 Port identification Blinks green Blinks green Catastrophic error Blinks red Blinks red No open session on hardware Off Off Open session on hardware, port is properly powered, and hardware is not communicating Solid green Off Open session on hardware, port is missing power Solid red Off

Note LED behavior for the NI 9860 can be observed on the transceiver cables.

Table 2. NI 9860/9861/9862 C Series Modules and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—CAN Protocol

Condition/State LED 1 LED 2 Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Active state Solid green Activity green (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX) Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Passive state Solid green Activity red (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX) Hardware is running, and controller transitioned to bus off Solid green Solid red

Note LED behavior for the NI 9860 can be observed on the transceiver cables.

Table 3. PXI/PCI CAN Devices and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—Protocol Independent

Condition/State LED 1 LED 2 Port identification Blinks green Blinks green Catastrophic error Blinks red Blinks red No open session on hardware Off Off Open session on hardware, port is properly powered, and hardware is not communicating Solid green Off Open session on hardware, port is missing power Solid red Off

Table 4. PXI/PCI CAN Devices and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—CAN Protocol

Condition/State LED 1 LED 2 Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Active state Solid green Activity green (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX) Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Passive state Solid green Activity red (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX) Hardware is running, and controller transitioned to bus off Solid green Solid red

Table 5. USB Devices (One LED Per Port)—USB connection

Condition/State Ready LED Connected to a port supporting at least USB High Speed operation (USB 2.0+) and usable. Solid amber Unusable Off

Table 6. USB Devices (One LED Per Port)—USB CAN HS