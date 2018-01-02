Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2018 R1 Manual

CAN LED Behavior

    Last Modified: January 1, 2018

    Refer to the following tables to understand the meaning of different LED behaviors on your CAN module.

    PXI/PCI CAN one and two-port devices and Transceiver Cables include two LEDs per port to help you monitor hardware and bus status. LED 1 primarily indicates whether the hardware is currently in use. LED 2 primarily indicates the activity information of the connected bus. USB CAN devices include only one LED per port and one LED for the USB bus connection.

    Each LED can display two colors (red or green), which display in the following four patterns:

    Pattern Meaning
    Off No LED illumination
    Solid LED fully illuminated
    Blink Blinks at a constant rate of several times per second
    Activity Blinks in a pseudo-random pattern
    Table 1. NI 9860/9861/9862 C Series Modules and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—Protocol Independent
    Condition/State LED 1 LED 2
    Port identification Blinks green Blinks green
    Catastrophic error Blinks red Blinks red
    No open session on hardware Off Off
    Open session on hardware, port is properly powered, and hardware is not communicating Solid green Off
    Open session on hardware, port is missing power Solid red Off
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    LED behavior for the NI 9860 can be observed on the transceiver cables.

    Table 2. NI 9860/9861/9862 C Series Modules and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—CAN Protocol
    Condition/State LED 1 LED 2
    Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Active state Solid green Activity green (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX)
    Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Passive state Solid green Activity red (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX)
    Hardware is running, and controller transitioned to bus off Solid green Solid red
    Table 3. PXI/PCI CAN Devices and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—Protocol Independent
    Condition/State LED 1 LED 2
    Port identification Blinks green Blinks green
    Catastrophic error Blinks red Blinks red
    No open session on hardware Off Off
    Open session on hardware, port is properly powered, and hardware is not communicating Solid green Off
    Open session on hardware, port is missing power Solid red Off
    Table 4. PXI/PCI CAN Devices and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—CAN Protocol
    Condition/State LED 1 LED 2
    Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Active state Solid green Activity green (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX)
    Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Passive state Solid green Activity red (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX)
    Hardware is running, and controller transitioned to bus off Solid green Solid red
    Table 5. USB Devices (One LED Per Port)—USB connection
    Condition/State Ready LED

    Connected to a port supporting at least USB High Speed operation (USB 2.0+) and usable.

    		Solid amber
    Unusable Off
    Table 6. USB Devices (One LED Per Port)—USB CAN HS
    Condition/State Ready LED
    Port identification Blinks green
    Catastrophic error Blinks red
    No open session on hardware Off
    Interface is configured, no activity, in error active state Solid green
    Open session on hardware, port is missing power from bus Solid red
    Hardware is communicating and controller is in Error Active state Activity green
    Hardware is communicating and controller is in Error Passive state Activity amber
    Hardware is running and controller transitioned to bus off Solid red

