Applying J1939 Application Protocol

Apply J1939 Application protocol to signals to .
J1939 application protocol uses a 29-bit extended frame identifier. The ID is divided into several parts, including the PGN, which identifies the frame and defines which signals it contains.
You can send a frame to a global address (all nodes) or a specific address (node with this address). This information is coded inside the PGN, as shown in the following figure.
The PF value in the identifier defines whether the message has a global or specific destination:
In the CAN identifier, this looks like the following (X = don't care):
For global messages, the PS byte of the ID defines group extension. This extends the number of possible global PGNs to 4096 (0xF000 to 0xFFFF).
For destination-specific messages, PS defines the destination address, so PF defines only 240 destination-specific PGNs (0-239).