Manipulating Data with Calculated Channels

Last Modified: January 1, 2018
Add a Calculated Channel to analyze or scale data from existing hardware channels. A Calculated Channel produces a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.
In the Channel Specification, click . A Calculated Channel will appear at the top of the Channel Specification.
Configure the Calculated Channel.
Once your Calculated Channel is configured, you can see the live value reflecting whatever formula you applied to your data. You can use the Calculated Channel just like any other channel defined in the Channel Specification.
Click Configure next to Channel name.
Specify a name, unit of measure, and description for the calculated channel.
Under Formula, specify a formula to apply to data from an existing channel. Suggested formulas appear when you begin typing.
Within the formula, enter the name of a hardware channel whose data you want to manipulate. You can also input constants, such as pi.
Click Done.
