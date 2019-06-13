Filter (Bandpass) (G Dataflow)

Filters a signal using a Butterworth bandpass filter. Bandpass filters pass a certain band of frequencies.
A Boolean that specifies the initialization of the internal state of the node.
|True
|Initializes the internal state to zero.
|False
|Initializes the internal state to the final state from the previous call of this node.
This node automatically initializes the internal state to zero on the first call and runs continuously until this input is True.
Default: False
Low cutoff frequency of the filter. low cutoff frequency must be less than high cutoff frequency.
Default: 0.125
High cutoff frequency of the filter. high cutoff frequency must be greater than low cutoff frequency and less than 0.5*fs, where fs is the sampling frequency.
Default: 0.45
Order of the filter.
Default: 2
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Sampling frequency in Hz. sampling frequency must be greater than zero.
This input is available only if you wire one of the following data types to signal:
Default: 1, which is the normalized sampling frequency
Result of filtering the input signal.
This output can return the following data types:
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application