Writing Multiple Plots to a Graph or Chart

Before you write multiple plots to a graph or chart, you must generate all the data sets you want to plot. Make sure each set of data has the same data type.
-
Wire each set of data you want to plot to a Build Array node.
-
Wire the appended array output from Build Array to a graph or chart indicator. If your data consists of numeric, complex, or cluster values, appended array is a 2D array. Each row of the array is a separate plot. If your data consists of waveforms, appended array is a 1D array. Each waveform is a separate plot.