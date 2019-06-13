Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Writing Multiple Plots to a Graph or Chart

Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Before you write multiple plots to a graph or chart, you must generate all the data sets you want to plot. Make sure each set of data has the same data type.

  1. Wire each set of data you want to plot to a Build Array node.
  2. Wire the appended array output from Build Array to a graph or chart indicator. If your data consists of numeric, complex, or cluster values, appended array is a 2D array. Each row of the array is a separate plot. If your data consists of waveforms, appended array is a 1D array. Each waveform is a separate plot.

