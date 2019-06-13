Setting the Tabbing Order for Controls on the Panel

Controls on the panel have an order, called tabbing order, that is unrelated to their position on the panel.

Tabbing order is based on the order in which you place controls on the panel. The first control you create on the panel is element 0, the second is 1, and so on. If you delete a control, the tabbing order adjusts automatically. The tabbing order determines the order in which the software selects controls when the user presses the <Tab> key while a VI runs.

Use the Tab Order on the Document tab to configure tabbing order for controls on the panel.