Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Centering a Cursor on a Graph or Chart

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 29, 2018

If you cannot locate a cursor that you added to your graph or chart, you can reset the cursor position to the center of your graph or chart. Use the cursor legend to center a cursor.

spd-note-note
Note  

Cursors are not available for intensity graphs.

  1. If you do not see the cursor legend, select Cursor Legend in the Parts section on the Item tab for the graph or chart.
  2. On the Cursor Legend, navigate to the cursor you want to center.
  3. Ensure the Visible? button is selected.
  4. Click the Center Cursor button to center the cursor.

Recently Viewed Topics