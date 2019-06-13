Centering a Cursor on a Graph or Chart

If you cannot locate a cursor that you added to your graph or chart, you can reset the cursor position to the center of your graph or chart. Use the cursor legend to center a cursor.
Note
Cursors are not available for intensity graphs.
If you do not see the cursor legend, select Cursor Legend in the Parts section on the Item tab for the graph or chart.
On the Cursor Legend, navigate to the cursor you want to center.
Ensure the Visible? button
is selected.
Click the Center Cursor button
to center the cursor.