Voltage Devices and Modules

This product supports the following C Series Voltage Input Modules:

NI 9201

NI 9202

NI 9205

NI 9206

NI 9209

NI 9215

NI 9220

NI 9221

NI 9222

NI 9223

NI 9224

NI 9225

NI 9228

NI 9229

NI 9238

NI 9239

NI 9242

NI 9244

NI 9251

NI 9252

This product supports the following C Series Voltage Output Modules:

NI 9260

NI 9263

NI 9264

NI 9269

This product supports the following Analog Output Devices: