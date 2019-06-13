Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Voltage Devices and Modules

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 13, 2019

This product supports the following C Series Voltage Input Modules:

  • NI 9201
  • NI 9202
  • NI 9205
  • NI 9206
  • NI 9209
  • NI 9215
  • NI 9220
  • NI 9221
  • NI 9222
  • NI 9223
  • NI 9224
  • NI 9225
  • NI 9228
  • NI 9229
  • NI 9238
  • NI 9239
  • NI 9242
  • NI 9244
  • NI 9251
  • NI 9252

This product supports the following C Series Voltage Output Modules:

  • NI 9260
  • NI 9263
  • NI 9264
  • NI 9269

This product supports the following Analog Output Devices:

  • PCI-6703
  • PCI-6704
  • PCI-6711
  • PCI-6713
  • PCI-6722
  • PCI-6723
  • PCI-6731
  • PCI-6733
  • PCIe-6738

Recently Viewed Topics