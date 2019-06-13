Voltage Devices and Modules

This product supports the following C Series Voltage Input Modules:
-
NI 9201
-
NI 9202
-
NI 9205
-
NI 9206
-
NI 9209
-
NI 9215
-
NI 9220
-
NI 9221
-
NI 9222
-
NI 9223
-
NI 9224
-
NI 9225
-
NI 9228
-
NI 9229
-
NI 9238
-
NI 9239
-
NI 9242
-
NI 9244
-
NI 9251
-
NI 9252
This product supports the following C Series Voltage Output Modules:
-
NI 9260
-
NI 9263
-
NI 9264
-
NI 9269
This product supports the following Analog Output Devices:
-
PCI-6703
-
PCI-6704
-
PCI-6711
-
PCI-6713
-
PCI-6722
-
PCI-6723
-
PCI-6731
-
PCI-6733
-
PCIe-6738