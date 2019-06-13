Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Digital I/O Devices and Modules

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: June 12, 2018

This product supports the following C Series Digital Modules:

  • NI 9375
  • NI 9401
  • NI 9402
  • NI 9403
  • NI 9411
  • NI 9421
  • NI 9422
  • NI 9423
  • NI 9425
  • NI 9426
  • NI 9435
  • NI 9436
  • NI 9437
  • NI 9472
  • NI 9474
  • NI 9475
  • NI 9476
  • NI 9477
  • NI 9478

This product supports the following C Series Relay Output Modules:

  • NI 9481
  • NI 9482
  • NI 9485

This product supports the following Digital I/O Devices:

  • PCI-6503
  • PCI-6509
  • PCI-6510
  • PCI-6511
  • PCI-6512
  • PCI-6513
  • PCI-6514
  • PCI-6515
  • PCI-6516
  • PCI-6517
  • PCI-6518
  • PCI-6519
  • PCI-6520
  • PCI-6521
  • PCI-6527
  • PCI-6528
  • PCI-6534
  • PCI-DIO-32HS
  • PCI-DIO-96
  • PCIe-6509
  • PCIe-6535
  • PCIe-6535B
  • PCIe-6536
  • PCIe-6536B
  • PCIe-6537
  • PCIe-6537B
  • USB-6501
  • USB-6509
  • USB-6525

Recently Viewed Topics