Digital I/O Devices and Modules

This product supports the following C Series Digital Modules:
NI 9375
NI 9401
NI 9402
NI 9403
NI 9411
NI 9421
NI 9422
NI 9423
NI 9425
NI 9426
NI 9435
NI 9436
NI 9437
NI 9472
NI 9474
NI 9475
NI 9476
NI 9477
NI 9478
This product supports the following C Series Relay Output Modules:
This product supports the following Digital I/O Devices:
PCI-6503
PCI-6509
PCI-6510
PCI-6511
PCI-6512
PCI-6513
PCI-6514
PCI-6515
PCI-6516
PCI-6517
PCI-6518
PCI-6519
PCI-6520
PCI-6521
PCI-6527
PCI-6528
PCI-6534
PCI-DIO-32HS
PCI-DIO-96
PCIe-6509
PCIe-6535
PCIe-6535B
PCIe-6536
PCIe-6536B
PCIe-6537
PCIe-6537B
USB-6501
USB-6509
USB-6525