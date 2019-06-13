Digital I/O Devices and Modules

This product supports the following C Series Digital Modules:

NI 9375

NI 9401

NI 9402

NI 9403

NI 9411

NI 9421

NI 9422

NI 9423

NI 9425

NI 9426

NI 9435

NI 9436

NI 9437

NI 9472

NI 9474

NI 9475

NI 9476

NI 9477

NI 9478

This product supports the following C Series Relay Output Modules:

NI 9481

NI 9482

NI 9485

This product supports the following Digital I/O Devices: