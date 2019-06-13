Wiring Shortcuts

You can use the following set of shortcuts to help you create wires more efficiently.
|Editor Command
|Shortcut
|Action
|Remove Broken Wires
|Ctrl-B
|Delete all broken wires from the diagram.
|—
|
Esc
Right-click
Ctrl-Z
|Delete a wire you are in the process of creating.
|—
|Single-click wire
|Select one wire segment.
|—
|Double-click wire
|Select a wire branch.
|—
|Triple-click wire
|Select the entire wire.
|—
|Ctrl-click wire
|Create a new wire branch from an existing wire.
|—
|Single-click while wiring
|Tack down the wire segment and start a new wire segment.
|—
|Double-click while wiring
|End the wire without connecting it to a node.
|—
|Tap spacebar while wiring
|Switch the direction of a wire between horizontal and vertical.
|
Clean Up Diagram
Clean Up Selection
|Ctrl-U
|Organize the diagram or the selected code to make it easier to understand.
|Clean Up Wire
|Select Clean Up Wire from the shortcut menu
|Route a selected wire to decrease the number of bends in the wire and avoid crossing objects on the diagram.