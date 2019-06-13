Wiring Shortcuts

Remove Broken Wires Ctrl-B Delete all broken wires from the diagram.

— Esc Right-click Ctrl-Z Delete a wire you are in the process of creating.

— Single-click wire Select one wire segment.

— Double-click wire Select a wire branch.

— Triple-click wire Select the entire wire.

— Ctrl-click wire Create a new wire branch from an existing wire.

— Single-click while wiring Tack down the wire segment and start a new wire segment.

— Double-click while wiring End the wire without connecting it to a node.

— Tap spacebar while wiring Switch the direction of a wire between horizontal and vertical.

Clean Up Diagram Clean Up Selection Ctrl-U Organize the diagram or the selected code to make it easier to understand.