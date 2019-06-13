Wiring Best Practices

Poor wire organization might not produce errors, but it can make the diagram difficult to read and debug or make the code appear to do things it does not do. Use these best practices as you develop your diagrams.
Use a left-to-right and top-to-bottom layout. Although the positions of diagram elements do not determine execution order, wiring from left to right keeps the diagram organized and easy to understand. Only wires and structures determine execution order.
Control terminal wires should exit the right side of the terminal, and indicator terminal wires should enter on the left side of the terminal.
Wire around objects. Do not cover wires with other objects.
Use as few bends as possible.