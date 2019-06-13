Tips and Tricks for Editing Diagram Code

The following time-saving tools can help you edit diagram code more efficiently.
|Task
|Tips and Tricks
|
Create constants, controls, and indicators using the shortcut menu.
|
You can save time when adding constants, controls, and indicators by using the shortcut menu to add the object instead of navigating the palette.
Right-click any input or output of a node and select one of the Create options from the shortcut menu. For example, to create a constant, select the Create Constant icon.
|
You can use the Create SubVI from Selection option on the document toolbar to automatically generate a new subVI from a section of existing code.
Refer to Creating a SubVI from a Section of Existing Code for more information.
|
Replace a diagram object with a similar object without using the palette.
|
You can replace an object on the diagram, such as a node, terminal, or constant, with a different type of the same object without navigating the palette. For example, you can replace an Add node with a Subtract node, a Numeric Terminal with a Boolean Terminal, or a True Constant with a False Constant.
Right-click the object, select Replace from the shortcut menu, and select the desired replacement object.
|
Remove a structure without deleting objects in the structure.
|
You can remove a loop, Case Structure, or Flat Sequence from the diagram without deleting the code it contains.
Right-click the border of the structure and select Remove Name of Structure from the shortcut menu.
|
Align or distribute diagram objects to improve the organization of the diagram.
|
On the document toolbar, click Order, Align, or Distribute to organize a set of selected objects.
|
Delete all broken wires at one time.
|
On the document toolbar, click Remove Broken Wires to delete all broken wires on the diagram.
|
Clean up wires.
|
You can automatically route a selected wire to decrease the number of bends in the wire and avoid crossing objects on the diagram.
Right-click a wire and select Clean Up Wire from the shortcut menu.
|
Move a terminal label to improve diagram readability.
|
To change the position of a terminal label, select the terminal and update the Label Placement option in the Item tab.
|
Show a node label to improve diagram readability.
|
To show a node label, select the node and enable the Show Label option in the Item tab.