Panel Design for LabVIEW NXG Projects

Refer to the following table for best practices for designing panels in LabVIEW NXG
|Guideline
|Required or Recommended?
|Details
|Example(s)
|
Avoid using all capital letters in labels or panel documentation.
|
Recommended
|
Capital letters can make text seem more important than necessary.
|N/A
|
Position the panel in the top left, spatially even with the controls palette.
|
Recommended
|
If you position the panel in the top left, you can prevent the user from opening the panel to a position that is potentially off the screen or otherwise difficult to see and read.
|N/A
|
Display the labels of all controls and indicators on the panel.
|
Recommended
|
Make sure the labels of all controls are meaningful to increase clarity and ease of use for users.
|N/A
|
Set reasonable default values for controls.
|
Recommended
|
Make sure the default values you set do not generate errors when you run the top-level VI.
|N/A
|
Use default values strategically and logically.
|
Recommended
|
Planning the use of default values can save space and simplify code.
|N/A
|
Avoid displaying labels on the panel for buttons that display Boolean text.
|
Recommended
|
Only display the Boolean text for these buttons.
|N/A
|
Format any text on your panel appropriately.
|
Recommended
|
|N/A
|
Group and arrange controls logically and aesthetically.
|
Recommended
|
|N/A
|
Use the Align and Distribute options in the Layout pull-down menu to create a uniform layout.
|
Recommended
|N/A
|N/A
|
Visually group objects with related functions.
|
Recommended
|N/A
|
Configure path inputs and outputs appropriately.
|
Recommended
|
|
If you set a browse action in which a user needs to select a directory, select Select Folder from the Action drop-down menu in the Item tab.
|
Provide a stop button if necessary.
|
Recommended
|
Avoid requiring users to use the Abort button to stop a VI. The Abort button stops the VI immediately and before the VI finishes the current iteration. Aborting a VI that uses external resources, such as external hardware, may leave the resources in an unknown state by not resetting or releasing them properly.
|N/A
|
When you use enumerated type controls, always create G Types of those controls.
|
Recommended
|
|N/A
|
Determine whether an enum or ring is more effective than a Boolean.
|
Recommended
|
An enum may be more efficient in cases where two states may increase to more states.
|N/A
|
Arrange items in a cluster vertically.
|
Recommended
|
To arrange items vertically, select Vertical from the Arrange drop-down menu in the Item tab.
|N/A
|
Use imported graphics to enhance the panel.
|
Recommended
|
Import graphics and text objects to use as panel backgrounds by dropping Image from the Drawings palette and navigating to the image on the Item tab.
|N/A
|
Use color logically, sparingly, and consistently, if at all.
|
Recommended
|
|