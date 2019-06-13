Palette Taxonomy for Distributed APIs

Refer to the following table for best practices for palette taxonomy.
|Guideline
|Required or Recommended?
|Details
|Example(s)
|
Make the root palette easy to browse.
|
Recommended
|
Seven to 10 categories allows for full-size icons in a single-column layout.
|N/A
|
Design a structure that can expand beyond the original size of the root palette for nodes you may develop in the future.
|
Recommended
|N/A
|N/A
|
Make palettes for similar categories consistent.
|
Recommended
|N/A
|
Across different palettes, such as numeric, string, file, and so on, that have a constants palette, similarly organize all the constants palettes.
|
Add synonyms or keywords to your palettes to improve the findability of your VIs.
|
Recommended
|N/A
|Mathematicians commonly refer to the functionality of the Quotient and Remainder node as mod. Make sure mod is a keyword for Quotient and Remainder so that a search for mod returns that node.