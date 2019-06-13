Palette Taxonomy for Distributed APIs

Seven to 10 categories allows for full-size icons in a single-column layout.

Design a structure that can expand beyond the original size of the root palette for nodes you may develop in the future.

Across different palettes, such as numeric, string, file, and so on, that have a constants palette, similarly organize all the constants palettes.

Add synonyms or keywords to your palettes to improve the findability of your VIs.

