Localization for LabVIEW NXG Projects

Refer to the following table for best practices for localization in LabVIEW NXG.
|Guideline
|Required or Recommended?
|Details
|Example(s)
|
Position plot legends to avoid any potential overlaps.
|
Required
|
Plot legends expand to the right when plot names grow due to larger system fonts or longer localized text.
|N/A
|
On the panel, check for consistent placement of control labels, and allow for extra space between controls to prevent labels from overlapping objects due to localization concerns.
|
Required
|N/A
|
On the diagram, create extra space inside free labels to account for longer or larger strings due to font differences and localization.
|
Required
|N/A
|N/A
|
If you localize a project or library that contains icons with text, make sure you also localize the text on the icon.
|
Required
|N/A
|N/A
|
Create extra space in areas of a panel or diagram where text may grow due to larger system fonts or localized text.
|
Required
|N/A
|
You can leave extra white space for control and indicator labels to potentially grow in size.
See the Spacing for Panels and Diagrams section following this table for a visual example.
|
Avoid using enums in shipping content if possible.
|
Required
|
Although enum labels on the panel and diagram are localized, individual enum items are not.
|N/A