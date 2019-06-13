Error Message Design for Distributed APIs

Reserve a range of error codes for your API and use those codes for error conditions specific to your API. Required Pick a range for error codes between -8999 through -8000, 5000 through 9999, and 500,000 through 599,999, which are reserved for external users.

When generating or manipulating errors on the diagram of your API VIs, make sure you use the Error API to construct and manipulate error clusters. Required Never bundle or unbundle error cluster elements directly in LabVIEW NXG.

If the VI has no way to generate errors, consider excluding error inputs and outputs. Recommended If a VI does not generate errors, users of the VI can take advantage of parallelism in LabVIEW NXG.