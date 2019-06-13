Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Error Message Design for Distributed APIs

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Refer to the following table for best practices for designing error messages.

Guideline Required or Recommended? Details

Reserve a range of error codes for your API and use those codes for error conditions specific to your API.

Required

Pick a range for error codes between -8999 through -8000, 5000 through 9999, and 500,000 through 599,999, which are reserved for external users.

When generating or manipulating errors on the diagram of your API VIs, make sure you use the Error API to construct and manipulate error clusters.

Required

Never bundle or unbundle error cluster elements directly in LabVIEW NXG.

If the VI has no way to generate errors, consider excluding error inputs and outputs.

Recommended

If a VI does not generate errors, users of the VI can take advantage of parallelism in LabVIEW NXG.

If you exclude error inputs and outputs on a VI in your API, leave the error input and output locations on the connector pane empty.

Recommended

When unused error inputs and outputs on a VI are left empty, you can add error handling to the VI later.

