Error Message Design for Distributed APIs

Refer to the following table for best practices for designing error messages.
|Guideline
|Required or Recommended?
|Details
|
Reserve a range of error codes for your API and use those codes for error conditions specific to your API.
|
Required
|Pick a range for error codes between -8999 through -8000, 5000 through 9999, and 500,000 through 599,999, which are reserved for external users.
|
When generating or manipulating errors on the diagram of your API VIs, make sure you use the Error API to construct and manipulate error clusters.
|
Required
|
Never bundle or unbundle error cluster elements directly in LabVIEW NXG.
|
If the VI has no way to generate errors, consider excluding error inputs and outputs.
|
Recommended
|If a VI does not generate errors, users of the VI can take advantage of parallelism in LabVIEW NXG.
|
If you exclude error inputs and outputs on a VI in your API, leave the error input and output locations on the connector pane empty.
|
Recommended
|When unused error inputs and outputs on a VI are left empty, you can add error handling to the VI later.