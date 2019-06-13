Error Management

Nodes

Many nodes include error inputs and outputs to allow for programmatic error handling. Consider wiring these inputs and outputs to implement error handling in your code, especially for I/O operations, such as file I/O, serial, instrumentation, data acquisition, and communication. As the code runs, each node tests for errors at execution. If no errors occur, the node executes normally. If there are errors, the node that detects the error does not execute and passes the error information to the next node. The next node does the same thing, and so on. At the end of the execution flow, the last node returns error information to the error out indicator.