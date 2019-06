Dataflow between Duplicates of the Same Terminal

You can use a duplicated output terminal to write to an indicator at multiple places on the diagram. You can also use a duplicated input terminal to read from a control at multiple places on the diagram.

Note Terminals are duplicates of one another if they have the exact same label. You can duplicate a terminal by right-clicking the terminal and selecting Create Duplicate Terminal. Copying and pasting a terminal does not create a duplicated terminal.

In the following example, the String indicator displays a different message depending on which While Loop is executing. This example also uses a duplicate of the Run button to control the execution of both While Loops.

Figure 1. Panel