Data Type Selection for Distributed APIs

For numeric input or output values, use double-precision for floating-point values and I32 for integer values unless there is a specific reason to use another type.

Always use an error cluster for reporting error conditions. Never use an error code or error Boolean output by itself.

Use a text ring only for parameters that have a natural association to several discrete possibilities and no numeric content.

Recommended

An exception for numeric content is if the set of valid values is sufficiently small.