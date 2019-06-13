Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Component Organization for Distributed APIs

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Refer to the following table for best practices for organizing components.

Guideline Required or Recommended? Details

Set the Exported or Non-exported designation of the VIs in your API appropriately.

Required

The Exported designation indicates to users which VIs are guaranteed to have a consistent interface.

Mark a VI as Exported only if it is a public member of your API.

Required

Mark a VI as Exported even when it was deprecated in LabVIEW NXG but was part of the public API in earlier versions of LabVIEW. Upgraded customer code might still call the deprecated VIs.

If a G Type is on the connector pane of an exported VI in your API, also mark that G Type Exported.

Required

N/A

Follow the namespacing guideline [Company].[Product].[Component].gcomp for your API component.

Required

For example, NI.G Core.Data Type.gcomp is a component NI owns, part of the G Core product (in other words, the core libraries that compose the G language), and these VIs pertain to parsing Data Types.

