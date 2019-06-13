Component Organization for Distributed APIs

Refer to the following table for best practices for organizing components.
|Guideline
|Required or Recommended?
|Details
|
Set the Exported or Non-exported designation of the VIs in your API appropriately.
|
Required
|The Exported designation indicates to users which VIs are guaranteed to have a consistent interface.
|
Mark a VI as Exported only if it is a public member of your API.
|
Required
|
Mark a VI as Exported even when it was deprecated in LabVIEW NXG but was part of the public API in earlier versions of LabVIEW. Upgraded customer code might still call the deprecated VIs.
|
If a G Type is on the connector pane of an exported VI in your API, also mark that G Type Exported.
|
Required
|N/A
|
Follow the namespacing guideline [Company].[Product].[Component].gcomp for your API component.
|
Required
|For example, NI.G Core.Data Type.gcomp is a component NI owns, part of the G Core product (in other words, the core libraries that compose the G language), and these VIs pertain to parsing Data Types.