Best Practices for Designing and Developing an Application Programming Interface (API) in LabVIEW NXG

To develop an API to distribute to other users that is consistent with NI style recommendations for G content, refer to the following best practice guidelines:
You also need to follow the Best Practices for Designing and Developing Projects in LabVIEW NXG if you want your API to be consistent with NI best practice recommendations for G content.
Throughout this section, the term required refers to a guideline that NI requires when designing an API. The term recommended refers to a guideline that NI suggests when designing an API.