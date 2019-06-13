Yth Root of X (G Dataflow)

Returns the specified root (y) of a value (x).
If x is not complex, x must be greater than or equal to zero unless y is an integer. Otherwise, the result is not a number (NaN).
An input to this operation.
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
The yth root of the value you specify for x.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application