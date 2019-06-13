Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Yth Root of X (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Returns the specified root (y) of a value (x).

If x is not complex, x must be greater than or equal to zero unless y is an integer. Otherwise, the result is not a number (NaN).

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

y

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

x

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

yth root of x

The yth root of the value you specify for x.

When x and y are complex, the following equation defines yth root of x:
x y = exp ( ( 1 y ) * ln ( x ) )

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

