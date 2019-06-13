Write Delimited Spreadsheet (G Dataflow)

% Syntax element that begins the format specifier.

$ (optional) Modifier that specifies the order in which to display variables when used within a formatting node. Include the digit that represents the order of the variable immediately before this modifier.

- (optional) Modifier that justifies the parameter to the left, within its width, when used within a formatting node.

+ (optional) Modifier that includes mathematical symbols when used within a formatting node. Note The mathematical symbols appear even when the number is positive.

^ (optional) Modifier that formats the number in engineering notation, where the exponent is always a multiple of three. Note This modifier must be used within a formatting node that has either an e or g conversion code in the format specifier.

# (optional) Modifier that removes trailing zeros when used within a formatting node. If the number has no fractional part, this modifier also removes the description part.

0 (optional) Modifier that pads any excess space to the left of a numeric parameter with zeros, rather than spaces, to reach a minimum width when used within a formatting node. Note Using the - modifier with 0 nullifies the effect.

Width (optional) Syntax element that specifies an exact field width to use. When used within a formatting node, the Width element specifies the minimum character field with of the output. The field is padded to the left or right of the parameter with spaces, depending on justification. Note As many characters as necessary are used to format the parameter without truncating it.

.Precision or _Significant Digits (optional) Syntax element that controls the number of digits displayed when used within a formatting node. .precision —Yields the number of digits to the right of the decimal point.

Note You cannot use precision and significant digits together in a single format specifier.

{Unit} (optional) Syntax element that overrides the original unit of a VI when you use a node to convert a physical quantity.

<Embedded Time Format> (optional) Contains a time-specific format string for use with the T (absolute time) and the t (relative time) conversion codes. Note Only %W, %D, %H, %M, %S, and %u apply to relative time.

Conversion Codes Characters that specify how to scan or format a parameter. x —Hexadecimal integer

—Uses or depending on the exponent of the number p —Floating-point number in SI notation

—Absolute time t —Relative time

—Period decimal separator %; —System default separator