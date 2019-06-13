White Space? (G Dataflow)

Returns True if a value represents a white space character, such as Space, Tab, Newline, Carriage Return, Form Feed, or Vertical Tab. Otherwise, this node returns False.

If the value is a string, this node uses the first character in the string. If the value is a number, this node interprets it as the ASCII value of a character. If the value is a floating-point number, this node rounds to the nearest integer.