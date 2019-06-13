Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

White Space? (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Returns True if a value represents a white space character, such as Space, Tab, Newline, Carriage Return, Form Feed, or Vertical Tab. Otherwise, this node returns False.

If the value is a string, this node uses the first character in the string. If the value is a number, this node interprets it as the ASCII value of a character. If the value is a floating-point number, this node rounds to the nearest integer.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

char

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar strings or numbers, clusters of strings or numbers, arrays of strings or numbers, and so on.

datatype_icon

whitespace?

Boolean result of the operation.

This output assumes the same data type structure as char.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

