Waveform Constant (G Dataflow)

Represents waveform data on the diagram, including the start time for the data, a delta t, and the y-value at each measurement point.

start time (t0) —A timestamp associated with the first measurement point in the waveform.

delta t (dt) —Time interval, in seconds, between any two points in the waveform.

Y values—An array of numeric data with one element for each measurement point.

To access these values, use Waveform Properties.