Wait Until Next Multiple (G Dataflow)

Waits until the value of the operating system's timer becomes a multiple of a specified amount of time. Use this node to synchronize activities.
Causes the diagram or subdiagram to wait until the value of the operating system's microsecond timer becomes a multiple of the specified microsecond multiple before completing execution.
Causes the diagram or subdiagram to wait until the value of the operating system's millisecond timer becomes a multiple of the specified millisecond multiple before completing execution.
Causes the diagram or subdiagram to wait until the value of the operating system's tick timer becomes a multiple of the specified tick multiple before completing execution.