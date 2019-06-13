Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Wait Until Next Multiple (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 7, 2018

Waits until the value of the operating system's timer becomes a multiple of a specified amount of time. Use this node to synchronize activities.

Wait Until Next Multiple » Microseconds
Causes the diagram or subdiagram to wait until the value of the operating system's microsecond timer becomes a multiple of the specified microsecond multiple before completing execution.
Wait Until Next Multiple » Milliseconds
Causes the diagram or subdiagram to wait until the value of the operating system's millisecond timer becomes a multiple of the specified millisecond multiple before completing execution.
Wait Until Next Multiple » Ticks
Causes the diagram or subdiagram to wait until the value of the operating system's tick timer becomes a multiple of the specified tick multiple before completing execution.

