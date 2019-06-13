Wait (Milliseconds) (G Dataflow)

Waits the specified number of milliseconds and returns the value of the millisecond timer.
Number of milliseconds to wait.
Wiring a value of 0 to this input forces the execution system to check for other available code to execute.
Value of the operating system's millisecond timer after the wait.
The accuracy of the timer varies across operating systems. If the operating system takes more time to process a request than the time that the input specifies, the actual wait time is longer than the time that the input specifies.
If you need to ensure that an operation waits at least the specified time before completing execution, you can use either a Wait node or a Wait Until Next Multiple node. However, for functions that feedback an output as an input and require consistent timing between iterations to achieve equilibrium, such as a PID node in a loop, use a Wait Until Next Multiple node. Compared to Wait nodes, Wait Until Next Multiple nodes have more periodic spacing between iterations, because even if one iteration finishes late, the following iteration still executes on the multiple of the Wait Until Next Multiple input.
When an active execution system thread in a program reaches a Wait node in the millisecond configuration, the node execution is rescheduled cooperatively and the temporarily available thread is used by any other currently executing code until the wait time expires.
When you use the microsecond or tick configuration of this node, the thread which encounters the Wait node is blocked until the wait time expires.