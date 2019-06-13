Type Cast (G Dataflow)

Casts a specified input (x) to the specified data type, (type), by flattening it and unflattening it using the new data type.
If the node must reinterpret data instead of transforming it, this node uses a temporary buffer.
The data type to which you want to convert the data.
Wire any constant or control to this input to set the data type to which you want to convert the data. This node ignores any data in the constant or control you wire to this input.
The data you want to convert to the specified data type (type). This input can be any data type.
The value provided in x and converted to the same data type as type.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application