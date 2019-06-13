To Uppercase (G Dataflow)

Converts all alphabetic characters in a string to uppercase characters. This node does not modify non-alphabetic characters.
string
The string you want to modify.
This input can also be any data type that contains only strings, such as an array or cluster of strings.
all uppercase string
The converted version of the string in which all lowercase characters are now uppercase.
The data type of this output matches the data type of string.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application