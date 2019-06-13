Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

To Uppercase (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Converts all alphabetic characters in a string to uppercase characters. This node does not modify non-alphabetic characters.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

string

The string you want to modify. This input can also be any data type that contains only strings, such as an array or cluster of strings.

datatype_icon

all uppercase string

The converted version of the string in which all lowercase characters are now uppercase. The data type of this output matches the data type of string.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics