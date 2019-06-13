To Unsigned 16-bit Integer (G Dataflow)

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

This input supports waveforms and any data type that contains only numbers, such as scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Rounding Behavior for Floating-Point Values

This node rounds all floating-point numeric values to the nearest integer. If the fractional part of the floating-point value is .5, the node rounds the value to the nearest even integer. For example, the node rounds 13.5 to 14 and rounds 14.5 to 14.

Rounding Behavior for Out-of-Range Values

If this node receives an input that falls outside the range of values that the output can represent, the node rounds the value to the closer end of the range. This differs from the out-of-range behavior for nodes that convert values to signed integers.