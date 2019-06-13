To Unsigned 16-bit Integer (G Dataflow)

Converts a number to a 16-bit unsigned integer in the range 0 to 65,535.
This input supports waveforms and any data type that contains only numbers, such as scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
Result of the conversion.
This output assumes the same data type structure as number.
This node rounds all floating-point numeric values to the nearest integer. If the fractional part of the floating-point value is .5, the node rounds the value to the nearest even integer. For example, the node rounds 13.5 to 14 and rounds 14.5 to 14.
If this node receives an input that falls outside the range of values that the output can represent, the node rounds the value to the closer end of the range. This differs from the out-of-range behavior for nodes that convert values to signed integers.
|number
|unsigned 16-bit integer (range: 0 to 65,535)
|Comments
|-100
|0
|number undershoots the allowable values, so the node rounds the output to the lower end of the range.
|-1
|0
|number undershoots the allowable values, so the node rounds the output to the lower end of the range.
|0
|0
|number is within the allowable range, so no value change occurs.
|1
|1
|Same as above.
|...
|...
|...
|65,534
|65,534
|Same as above.
|65,535
|65,535
|number is the maximum allowable value, so no value change occurs.
|65,536
|65,535
|number exceeds the maximum allowable value by 1, so the node rounds the output to the upper end of the range.
|13.7
|14
|The node rounds 13.7 up to 14 because 14 is the nearest integer.
|13.5
|14
|The node rounds 13.5 up to 14 because 14 is the nearest even integer.
|14.5
|14
|The node rounds 14.5 down to 14 because 14 is the nearest even integer.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application