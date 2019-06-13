To Timestamp (G Dataflow)

Creates a timestamp for the date and time represented by a specified number of seconds since 12:00 a.m., January 1, 1904, Universal Time.
Number of seconds elapsed since the epoch time of 12:00 a.m., January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00].
This input can also be any data type that contains only numerics, such as an array or cluster of numerics.
Date and time that results from adding number to 12:00 a.m., January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00].
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application