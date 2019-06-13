Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

To Timestamp (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Creates a timestamp for the date and time represented by a specified number of seconds since 12:00 a.m., January 1, 1904, Universal Time.

number

Number of seconds elapsed since the epoch time of 12:00 a.m., January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00].

This input can also be any data type that contains only numerics, such as an array or cluster of numerics.

timestamp

Date and time that results from adding number to 12:00 a.m., January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00].

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

