To Signed 16-bit Integer (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Converts a number to a 16-bit integer in the range -32,768 to 32,767.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

number

An input to this operation.

This input supports waveforms and any data type that contains only numbers, such as scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

16-bit integer

Result of the conversion.

This output assumes the same data type structure as number.

Rounding Behavior for Floating-Point Values

This node rounds all floating-point numeric values to the nearest integer. If the fractional part of the floating-point value is .5, the node rounds the value to the nearest even integer. For example, the node rounds 13.5 to 14 and rounds 14.5 to 14.

Wrapping Behavior for Out-of-Range Values

If this node receives an input value that falls outside of the range of values that the output can represent, the node returns a value that wraps to the other end of the range. This differs from the behavior for nodes that convert values to unsigned integers.

number 16-bit integer (range: -32,768 to 32,767) Comments
0 0 0 is within the allowable range, so no value change occurs.
1 1 Same as above.
... ... ...
32,766 32,766 Same as above.
32,767 32,767 number is the maximum allowable value, so no value change occurs.
32,768 -32,768 number exceeds the maximum allowable value by 1, so the node returns the first allowable value at the bottom of the range.
32,769 -32,767 number exceeds the maximum allowable value by 2, so the node returns the second allowable value at the bottom of the range.
-32,767 -32,767 number is within the allowable range, so no value change occurs.
-32,768 -32,768 number is the minimum allowable value, so no value change occurs.
-32,769 32,767 number undershoots the minimum allowable value by 1, so the node returns the first allowable value at the top of the range.
-32,770 32,766 number undershoots the minimum allowable value by 2, so the node returns the second allowable value at the top of the range.
13.7 14 The node rounds 13.7 up to 14 because 14 is the nearest integer.
13.5 14 The node rounds 13.5 up to 14 because 14 is the nearest even integer.
14.5 14 The node rounds 14.5 down to 14 because 14 is the nearest even integer.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

