Timestamp to Date and Time (G Dataflow)

Converts a timestamp or a number of seconds to a set of individual values that represent a date and time.
timestamp
The time that you want to convert.
The year in this timestamp must be between 1600 and 3000.
If you wire a numeric value to this input, the node interprets the number as the time-zone-independent number of seconds that have elapsed since 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00]. The node interprets a negative number as the number of seconds before this time.
Default: The current date and time
to UTC?
Boolean that changes date time record to Universal Time.
|True
| date time record is in Universal Time.
|False
|date time record is in the configured time zone for the computer.
Default: False
date time record
Date and time represented as a cluster of numeric values.
fractional second
Fractions of a second since the start of the second. Values must be greater than or equal to 0 and less than 1.
second
Number of complete seconds since the start of the minute. Values can be 0 to 59.
minute
Number of complete minutes since the start of the hour. Values can be 0 to 59.
hour
Number of complete hours since midnight. Values can be 0 to 23.
year
Values can be from 1600 to 3000.
day of week
Values can be 1 to 7, which correspond to Sunday through Saturday, respectively.
DST
Value can be 0 for standard or 1 for daylight saving time. If to UTC? is TRUE, DST is 0 (standard).
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA:
DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application