Timestamp to Date and Time (G Dataflow)

timestamp

The time that you want to convert.

The year in this timestamp must be between 1600 and 3000.

If you wire a numeric value to this input, the node interprets the number as the time-zone-independent number of seconds that have elapsed since 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00]. The node interprets a negative number as the number of seconds before this time.

Default: The current date and time