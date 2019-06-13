Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Timestamp to Date and Time (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Converts a timestamp or a number of seconds to a set of individual values that represent a date and time.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

timestamp

The time that you want to convert.

The year in this timestamp must be between 1600 and 3000.

If you wire a numeric value to this input, the node interprets the number as the time-zone-independent number of seconds that have elapsed since 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 1904, Universal Time [01-01-1904 00:00:00]. The node interprets a negative number as the number of seconds before this time.

Default: The current date and time

datatype_icon

to UTC?

Boolean that changes date time record to Universal Time.

True date time record is in Universal Time.
False date time record is in the configured time zone for the computer.

Default: False

datatype_icon

date time record

Date and time represented as a cluster of numeric values.

datatype_icon

fractional second

Fractions of a second since the start of the second. Values must be greater than or equal to 0 and less than 1.

datatype_icon

second

Number of complete seconds since the start of the minute. Values can be 0 to 59.

datatype_icon

minute

Number of complete minutes since the start of the hour. Values can be 0 to 59.

datatype_icon

hour

Number of complete hours since midnight. Values can be 0 to 23.

datatype_icon

day of month

Values can be 1 to 31.

datatype_icon

month

Values can be 1 to 12.

datatype_icon

year

Values can be from 1600 to 3000.

datatype_icon

day of week

Values can be 1 to 7, which correspond to Sunday through Saturday, respectively.

datatype_icon

day of year

Values can be 1 to 366.

datatype_icon

DST

Value can be 0 for standard or 1 for daylight saving time. If to UTC? is TRUE, DST is 0 (standard).

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics