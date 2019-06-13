Timer Count (Microseconds) (G Dataflow)

Returns the value of the microsecond timer.
Value of the operating system's microsecond timer.
The base reference time (microsecond zero) for this node is undefined, so you cannot convert the output value to a real-world time or date.
Be careful when you use this node in comparisons because the value of the microsecond timer wraps from (2^32)-1 to 0. You can also change the value at which the microsecond timer wraps by changing the size of the output integer.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA:
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application