Timer Count (Ticks) (G Dataflow)

Returns the value of the tick timer.
Value of the operating system's tick timer.
The base reference time (tick zero) for this node is undefined, so you cannot convert the output value to a real-world time or date.
Be careful when you use this node in comparisons because the value of the tick timer wraps from (2^32)-1 to 0. You can also change the value at which the tick timer wraps by changing the size of the output integer.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA:
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application