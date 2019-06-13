Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Timer Count (Ticks) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Returns the value of the tick timer.

tick timer value

Value of the operating system's tick timer.

Timer Count Time vs. Real-World Time

The base reference time (tick zero) for this node is undefined, so you cannot convert the output value to a real-world time or date.

Tick Timer Wrap Behavior

Be careful when you use this node in comparisons because the value of the tick timer wraps from (2^32)-1 to 0. You can also change the value at which the tick timer wraps by changing the size of the output integer.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA:

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

