Timer Count (Milliseconds) (G Dataflow)

Timer Count Time vs. Real-World Time

The base reference time (millisecond zero) for this node is undefined, so you cannot convert the output value to a real-world time or date.

Millisecond Timer Wrap Behavior

Be careful when you use this node in comparisons because the value of the millisecond timer wraps from (2^32)-1 to 0. You can also change the value at which the millisecond timer wraps by changing the size of the output integer.