Timer Count (Milliseconds) (G Dataflow)

Returns the value of the millisecond timer.
Value of the operating system's millisecond timer.
The base reference time (millisecond zero) for this node is undefined, so you cannot convert the output value to a real-world time or date.
Be careful when you use this node in comparisons because the value of the millisecond timer wraps from (2^32)-1 to 0. You can also change the value at which the millisecond timer wraps by changing the size of the output integer.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application