Threshold 1D Array (G Dataflow)

array of numbers or points

An array of numbers or an array of points where each point is a cluster of x- and y-coordinates.

If this input is an array of numbers, this node assumes the x-coordinates are the same as the indexes of the array itself.

If this input is an array of points, this node uses the second elements in the clusters, or the y-coordinates, to obtain a fractional index that it then uses to interpolate the corresponding x value.