Three Button Dialog (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Displays a dialog box that contains a custom message and three buttons.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

message text justification

Value specifying how to justify the text in the dialog box.

Name Description
left

Justifies the text to the left.

center

Centers the text.

right

Justifies the text to the right.

Default: left

datatype_icon

window title

The text to display in the title bar of the dialog box.

Default: Empty string

datatype_icon

message

The text to display in the dialog box.

datatype_icon

left button text

The text to display on the left button in the dialog box.

If you wire an empty string to this input, the dialog box omits the corresponding button.

Default: Yes

datatype_icon

center button text

The text to display on the center button in the dialog box.

If you wire an empty string to this input, the dialog box omits the corresponding button.

Default: No

datatype_icon

right button text

The text to display on the right button in the dialog box.

If you wire an empty string to this input, the dialog box omits the corresponding button.

Default: Cancel

datatype_icon

keyboard shortcuts

Customizable keyboard shortcuts for each button in the dialog box.

datatype_icon

left button shortcut

Keyboard shortcut for the left button.

datatype_icon

with control?

Boolean specifying whether the keyboard shortcut includes the <Ctrl> key.

True The keyboard shortcut requires the <Ctrl> key.
False The keyboard shortcut does not require the <Ctrl> key.
datatype_icon

with shift?

Boolean indicating whether the keyboard shortcut includes the <Shift> key.

True The keyboard shortcut requires the <Shift> key.
False The keyboard shortcut does not require the <Shift> key.
datatype_icon

key

The name of the shortcut key.

datatype_icon

center button shortcut

Keyboard shortcut for the center button.

datatype_icon

with control?

Boolean specifying whether the keyboard shortcut includes the <Ctrl> key.

True The keyboard shortcut requires the <Ctrl> key.
False The keyboard shortcut does not require the <Ctrl> key.
datatype_icon

with shift?

Boolean indicating whether the keyboard shortcut includes the <Shift> key.

True The keyboard shortcut requires the <Shift> key.
False The keyboard shortcut does not require the <Shift> key.
datatype_icon

key

The name of the shortcut key.

datatype_icon

right button shortcut

Keyboard shortcut for the right button.

datatype_icon

with control?

Boolean specifying whether the keyboard shortcut includes the <Ctrl> key.

True The keyboard shortcut requires the <Ctrl> key.
False The keyboard shortcut does not require the <Ctrl> key.
datatype_icon

with shift?

Boolean indicating whether the keyboard shortcut includes the <Shift> key.

True The keyboard shortcut requires the <Shift> key.
False The keyboard shortcut does not require the <Shift> key.
datatype_icon

key

The name of the shortcut key.

Default: <Enter> for the left button and no shortcuts for the center and right buttons.

datatype_icon

allow user to close window?

A Boolean value that determines whether the standard window close button appears in the dialog box, which allows the user to close the dialog box without clicking the left, center, or right button.

True The standard window close button appears in the dialog box.
False The standard window close button does not appear in the dialog box.

Default: True

datatype_icon

which button

Value indicating which button the user clicked.

Name Description
left button

The user clicked the left button.

center button

The user clicked the center button.

right button

The user clicked the right button.

window close

The user closed the dialog box without clicking the left, center, or right button.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

