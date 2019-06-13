Three Button Dialog (G Dataflow)

Displays a dialog box that contains a custom message and three buttons.
Value specifying how to justify the text in the dialog box.
|Name
|Description
|left
|
Justifies the text to the left.
|center
|
Centers the text.
|right
|
Justifies the text to the right.
Default: left
The text to display in the title bar of the dialog box.
Default: Empty string
The text to display in the dialog box.
The text to display on the center button in the dialog box.
If you wire an empty string to this input, the dialog box omits the corresponding button.
Default: No
The text to display on the right button in the dialog box.
If you wire an empty string to this input, the dialog box omits the corresponding button.
Default: Cancel
Customizable keyboard shortcuts for each button in the dialog box.
Keyboard shortcut for the left button.
The name of the shortcut key.
Keyboard shortcut for the center button.
The name of the shortcut key.
Keyboard shortcut for the right button.
The name of the shortcut key.
Default: <Enter> for the left button and no shortcuts for the center and right buttons.
A Boolean value that determines whether the standard window close button appears in the dialog box, which allows the user to close the dialog box without clicking the left, center, or right button.
|True
|The standard window close button appears in the dialog box.
|False
|The standard window close button does not appear in the dialog box.
Default: True
Value indicating which button the user clicked.
|Name
|Description
|left button
|
The user clicked the left button.
|center button
|
The user clicked the center button.
|right button
|
The user clicked the right button.
|window close
|
The user closed the dialog box without clicking the left, center, or right button.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application