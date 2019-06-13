TDMS Read (G Dataflow)

If data layout is non-interleaved and you wire a 1D array of strings to channel name(s) in, this node uses the first element of the 1D array as the channel name.

If data layout is interleaved and you wire a string to channel name(s) in, this node uses this string as the channel name of the first element in the 1D array and uses Untitled, Untitled1, Untitled2... as the channel names of the rest of the elements.