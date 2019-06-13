TDMS Read (G Dataflow)

Reads data from a .tdms file.
© 2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Maximum number of data elements to read for each channel.
Default: -1 — Causes this node to read all available elements.
Number of data elements into the .tdms file at which this node begins to read.
Default: 0
A reference to a .tdms file. Use the TDMS Open node to obtain the reference.
Channel group on which to perform the operation.
Reading Behavior When group name in Is Not Wired
If you do not wire data to group name in, this node reads data from the current group in the file. The current group is either the first group in the file when you run this node for the first time or the nth group at the nth loop iteration when you run this node continuously for multiple loop iterations. The order that this node reads groups is the same order that the TDMS List Contents node returns groups. If this node attempts to run after reaching the last group, you receive an end of file error.
Channel or channels to read data from.
channel name(s) in accepts a string or a 1D array of strings. The data type varies according to the data you wire to data type.
Determining the Data Type of channel name(s) in
The following table shows how the data type of channel name(s) in varies according to the data type of data.
|data
|channel name(s) in
|Comments
|
Analog waveform
1D array of alphanumeric strings that do not contain null characters.
|String
|
If you do not wire channel name(s) in and wire waveform data to data, channels use waveform names.
|String or 1D Array of Strings
|
If data layout is non-interleaved and you wire a 1D array of strings to channel name(s) in, this node uses the first element of the 1D array as the channel name.
If data layout is interleaved and you wire a string to channel name(s) in, this node uses this string as the channel name of the first element in the 1D array and uses Untitled, Untitled1, Untitled2... as the channel names of the rest of the elements.
|
Digital waveform
Digital table
1D array of analog waveforms
|1D Array of Strings
|
If you do not wire channel name(s) in and wire waveform data to data, channels use waveform names.
Reading Behavior When channel name(s) in Is Not Wired
If you do not wire data to channel name(s) in, this node reads data from all channels under the same group and returns the data from those channels in the same order as they exist in the .tdms file.
Reading Compressed Digital Data
If you load a complete file or group that contains compressed digital data, this node automatically inserts the compression channel name in the channel name(s) in array. If you load a subset of a file or group that contains compressed digital data, you must enter the name of the compression channel as the first entry in the channel name(s) in array.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The type of data you want the node to return.
This input accepts the following data types:
A reference to the .tdms file.
Channel group on which you performed the operation.
If you do not specify a group name, this output returns Untitled.
Channel or channels on which you performed the operation.
If you do not specify a channel name, this output returns Untitled.
Data that the node read from the .tdms file.
If data has scaling information, the node automatically scales the data.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application