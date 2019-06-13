TDMS Open (G Dataflow)

Obtains a reference to a .tdms file so that you can read from or write to the file using other .tdms nodes.
You can also use this node to create a new file or replace an existing file and then obtain a reference to that file.
A Boolean that determines whether to generate a .tdms_index file for a .tdms file. The .tdms_index file speeds up random access to the .tdms file.
|True
|Generates a .tdms_index file for the .tdms file.
|False
|Generates only the .tdms file.
Is the Index File Necessary?
The .tdms_index file is optional in TDMS applications. When you distribute a TDMS application or .tdms file to another computer, you do not need to include the corresponding .tdms_index file. For example, if you have limited disk space, you do not need to generate the .tdms_index file.
Behavior of Using Multiple TDMS Open Nodes to Open the Same File
To open the same reference to a .tdms file using multiple TDMS Open nodes, the software uses create index file of the first TDMS Open node to determine whether to generate the .tdms_index file or not. The software ignores create index file of all subsequent TDMS Open nodes.
Default: True
File format version for the .tdms file.
|Name
|Description
|1.0
|
The file format version is 1.0.
|2.0
|
The file format version is 2.0.
Default: 2.0
Absolute path to the .tdms file on which to perform the operation.
Operation to perform on the .tdms file.
|Name
|Description
|open
|
Opens a reference to a .tdms file.
|open or create
|
Opens a reference to an existing .tdms file or creates and references a new .tdms file if it does not exist.
|create or replace
|
Creates a new .tdms file or replaces an existing .tdms file and then opens a reference to that file.
|create
|
Creates a new .tdms file.
|open (read-only)
|
Opens a reference to a .tdms file with read-only access.
Default: open
Byte order, or endian format, of the data in the .tdms file. Byte order specifies whether to represent numeric values in memory from most significant byte to least significant byte or vice versa.
byte order is valid only if you use this node to create a new .tdms file. If you use this node to read an existing .tdms file, data is read in the byte order of that file and represents the data in the native byte order of the host computer. If you use this node to update an existing .tdms file, data is written in the byte order of the existing file even if you've specified a byte order.
|Name
|Description
|big-endian, network order
|
The most-significant byte occupies the lowest memory address.
|native, host order
|
Uses the byte-ordering format of the host computer.
|little-endian
|
The least-significant byte occupies the lowest memory address.
Default: little-endian
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
A Boolean that specifies whether to open, create, or replace a .tdms file without system buffering.
|True
|The node disables system buffering and enables buffering in the TDMS disk cache.
|False
|The node enables system buffering.
When to Disable System Buffering
You may want to disable system buffering to speed up data transfers in the following situations:
To read the same set of data repeatedly from the computer, consider enabling system buffering.
Default: True
A reference to the .tdms file.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
