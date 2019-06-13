TDMS Open (G Dataflow)

byte order

Byte order, or endian format, of the data in the .tdms file. Byte order specifies whether to represent numeric values in memory from most significant byte to least significant byte or vice versa.

byte order is valid only if you use this node to create a new .tdms file. If you use this node to read an existing .tdms file, data is read in the byte order of that file and represents the data in the native byte order of the host computer. If you use this node to update an existing .tdms file, data is written in the byte order of the existing file even if you've specified a byte order.

Name Description big-endian, network order The most-significant byte occupies the lowest memory address. native, host order Uses the byte-ordering format of the host computer. little-endian The least-significant byte occupies the lowest memory address.

Default: little-endian