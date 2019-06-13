Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

TDMS Open (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Obtains a reference to a .tdms file so that you can read from or write to the file using other .tdms nodes.

You can also use this node to create a new file or replace an existing file and then obtain a reference to that file.

create index file

A Boolean that determines whether to generate a .tdms_index file for a .tdms file. The .tdms_index file speeds up random access to the .tdms file.

True Generates a .tdms_index file for the .tdms file.
False Generates only the .tdms file.

Is the Index File Necessary?

The .tdms_index file is optional in TDMS applications. When you distribute a TDMS application or .tdms file to another computer, you do not need to include the corresponding .tdms_index file. For example, if you have limited disk space, you do not need to generate the .tdms_index file.

Behavior of Using Multiple TDMS Open Nodes to Open the Same File

To open the same reference to a .tdms file using multiple TDMS Open nodes, the software uses create index file of the first TDMS Open node to determine whether to generate the .tdms_index file or not. The software ignores create index file of all subsequent TDMS Open nodes.

Default: True

datatype_icon

file format version

File format version for the .tdms file.

Name Description
1.0

The file format version is 1.0.

2.0

The file format version is 2.0.

Default: 2.0

datatype_icon

file path

Absolute path to the .tdms file on which to perform the operation.

datatype_icon

operation

Operation to perform on the .tdms file.

Name Description
open

Opens a reference to a .tdms file.

open or create

Opens a reference to an existing .tdms file or creates and references a new .tdms file if it does not exist.

create or replace

Creates a new .tdms file or replaces an existing .tdms file and then opens a reference to that file.

create

Creates a new .tdms file.

open (read-only)

Opens a reference to a .tdms file with read-only access.

Default: open

datatype_icon

byte order

Byte order, or endian format, of the data in the .tdms file. Byte order specifies whether to represent numeric values in memory from most significant byte to least significant byte or vice versa.

byte order is valid only if you use this node to create a new .tdms file. If you use this node to read an existing .tdms file, data is read in the byte order of that file and represents the data in the native byte order of the host computer. If you use this node to update an existing .tdms file, data is written in the byte order of the existing file even if you've specified a byte order.

Name Description
big-endian, network order

The most-significant byte occupies the lowest memory address.

native, host order

Uses the byte-ordering format of the host computer.

little-endian

The least-significant byte occupies the lowest memory address.

Default: little-endian

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

disable buffering

A Boolean that specifies whether to open, create, or replace a .tdms file without system buffering.

True The node disables system buffering and enables buffering in the TDMS disk cache.
False The node enables system buffering.

When to Disable System Buffering

You may want to disable system buffering to speed up data transfers in the following situations:

  • When you want to read or write a large sample size.
  • When you want to read or write a large amount of data from different samples.
  • When you use a Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) to increase processing speed. A RAID is a set of hard disks acting as a single disk that the OS can simultaneously access, taking less time to read or write data. If you access a RAID with buffering enabled, this product can take more time to copy data to the OS than the OS takes to actually write the data to the disk.

To read the same set of data repeatedly from the computer, consider enabling system buffering.

Default: True

datatype_icon

tdms file out

A reference to the .tdms file.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

