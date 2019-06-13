TDMS Get Properties (G Dataflow)

This output is available only if you wire property name .

A Boolean that returns whether the property exists in the .tdms file or not.

This output is available only if you do not wire property name .

This output is available only if you wire property name .

This output is available only if you do not wire property name .

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

If you do not specify a channel name, this output returns Untitled.

If you do not specify a group name, this output returns Untitled.

If you wire a value to channel name , you must also wire a value to group name .

Refer to the Properties in a .tdms File section on the Details tab for more information about TDMS properties.

Name of the property whose values you want to get.

Data type of the property value or values you want to return.

Searching for Properties at the File, Group, or Channel Level

The following table shows the inputs you must wire to search for properties at the file, group, or channel level.

Search level Inputs to Wire Comments File or root level None Leave group name and channel name empty to search at the file or root level. Group level group name Channel level group name and channel name If channel name contains a value, group name must also contain a value.

Returning a Single Property

To get the value of a single property, wire property name and data type. If this node finds the property, found returns True and property value returns the value of the property. If this node does not find the property, found returns False and property value returns the default value of data type.

Returning Multiple Properties

To return more than one property, leave property name and data type empty. This node returns the property names and values of the file, group, or channel you specify to search.

Properties in a .tdms File

Every TDMS object can have an unlimited number of properties. Each TDMS property consists of a combination of a name (always a string), a data type, and a value. Typical data types for properties include numeric types such as integers or floating-point numbers, time stamps, or strings. TDMS properties do not support arrays. TDMS properties help you organize and document data and later perform searches on that data by adding meta information specific to your data set.

The following table lists all properties you might find in a .tdms file.

Property Name Data Type Access Available in File Format Versions Description name String Read/write 2.0 Specifies the object name, such as the root name, group name, or channel name, in a .tdms file. NI_ArrayColumn 32-bit signed integer Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Indicates the index of a column in a 2D array. This property appears in a .tdms file only if you write a 2D array of data to the file. NI_ChannelLength 64-bit unsigned integer Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Represents the number of values in a channel of a .tdms file. NI_DataType 16-bit unsigned integer Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Represents the data type of a channel. The value is an integer that corresponds to a type code. NI_DigitalCompression Boolean Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Indicates whether a digital table is compressed or not. A value of 1 indicates that the digital table is compressed. If the digital table is not compressed, this property does not appear. NI_DigitalLine 32-bit signed integer Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Indicates the index of a row in a digital table. NI_DigitalNumberOfLines 32-bit signed integer Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Indicates the number of rows in a digital table. NI_Number_Of_Scales 32-bit unsigned integer Read/write 2.0 Specifies the number of scales to use when you read data from a .tdms file. For example, if a .tdms file has five scales and you set the value of NI_Number_Of_Scales to 4, only the first four scales are applied to the data when you read the .tdms file. NI_Scale[n]_config , where n represents the order of the scale and config represents the configuration of the scale. N/A Read/write 2.0 Specifies the scaling information for the data in a .tdms file. You can create more than one scale in a .tdms file. NI_Scaling_Status String Read/write 2.0 Specifies whether to scale data when reading the data from a .tdms file. If the value is unscaled and the .tdms file contains one or more scales, the node scales the data. If the value is scaled , the node does not scale the data. unit_string String Read/write 1.0 and 2.0 Specifies the unit of the channel data in a .tdms file. wf_increment Double Read/write 1.0 and 2.0 Represents the increment between two consecutive samples on the x-axis. wf_samples 32-bit signed integer Read/write 1.0 and 2.0 Represents the number of samples in the first data chunk of the waveform you write to a .tdms file. The value must be greater than zero. wf_start_offset Double Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Represents the first value on the x-axis used by frequency-domain data and histogram results. wf_start_time Timestamp Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Represents the time at which the waveform was acquired or generated. This property can be zero if the time information is relative or the waveform is not in the time domain. wf_time_pref String Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Indicates whether to interpret the x-axis data in absolute time or relative time. wf_xname String Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Indicates the name of the x-axis of the waveform. wf_xunit_string String Read only 1.0 and 2.0 Indicates the unit text of the x-axis.

If the data type of a property is not valid, this node treats the property as a customized property and the property will not function as described in the table.

Additional Properties that Affect .tdms Data and Performance

The following table lists all properties that do not exist in a .tdms file, but which you can use to perform certain actions.