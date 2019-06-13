TDMS Defragment (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Absolute path to the .tdms file on which to perform the operation.

TDMS Segments and Metadata

Every time a node appends data to a .tdms file, the file creates a new segment. A segment consists of the following three parts:

Lead in—The segment's basic information, like the tag that identifies the files as .tdms and indicates the length information of the metadata and the raw data.

and indicates the length information of the metadata and the raw data. Metadata—The names and properties of all objects in the segment. The metadata can also include index information for objects that include raw data, like channels.

Raw data—All of the raw data associated with any of the objects in the segment.

When you set properties on TDMS nodes, you can omit meta information that is identical from one segment to the next, like channel names and properties. This is optional, but omitting redundant meta information significantly speeds up reading the file and reduces the binary footprint.

If you choose to write redundant information, you can later remove it using the TDMS Defragment node.