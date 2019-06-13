TDMS Defragment (G Dataflow)

Defragments data in a .tdms file.
Use this node to clean up your .tdms data when it becomes cluttered and to increase performance. Data becomes cluttered when you rewrite unnecessary metadata. See TDMS Segments and Metadata on the Details tab for more information.
© 2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Absolute path to the .tdms file on which to perform the operation.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Every time a node appends data to a .tdms file, the file creates a new segment. A segment consists of the following three parts:
When you set properties on TDMS nodes, you can omit meta information that is identical from one segment to the next, like channel names and properties. This is optional, but omitting redundant meta information significantly speeds up reading the file and reduces the binary footprint.
If you choose to write redundant information, you can later remove it using the TDMS Defragment node.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application