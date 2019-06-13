Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

TDMS Close (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Closes a reference to the .tdms file.

This node disposes of the reference to the .tdms file once the node closes the reference.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

tdms file

A reference to a .tdms file. Use the TDMS Open node to obtain the reference.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

file path out

Path to the .tdms file reference that the node closed.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

