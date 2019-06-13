Tangent (G Dataflow)

Computes the tangent of a specified value (x) in radians.
x
An input to this operation.
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
tan
Result of the operation.
This output assumes the same numeric representation as
x
. When
x
is of the form
x
= a + b
i
, that is, when
x
is complex, the following equation defines
tan
:
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA:
DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application