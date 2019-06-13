Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

System Exec (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: August 28, 2017

Executes or launches other Windows-based applications, command-line applications, or batch files.

You can include any parameters within your command string that the executing command supports.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

expected output size

The number of bytes you expect the output of the command to be.

Entering a number slightly larger than the output size you expect leads to more efficient memory use. The command runs even if you exceed this size, but memory is used less efficiently.

Default: 4096

datatype_icon

wait until completion?

A Boolean value that determines whether this node continues running until the command finishes running.

True This node keeps running until the command finishes running. The standard output and standard error values are available when the command finishes running.
False This node finishes running immediately after executing the command. The command runs in the background, and the standard output and standard error values are not available when the command finishes running.
datatype_icon

command line

The command this node calls to run a program.

If the executable is not in a directory listed in the PATH environment variable, the command line must contain the full path to the executable. To use a command that must be executed directly from a command prompt window, insert cmd /c before the command.

datatype_icon

standard input

The text to pass to the command line as standard input.

datatype_icon

working directory

The file system directory from which you want to execute the command.

spd-note-note
Note  

Do not use working directory to locate the executable you want to run. working directory applies to the executable only after it launches.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

run minimized?

A Boolean value that determines whether the executable program that is called is minimized while running.

True The executable program is minimized while running.
False The executable program is not minimized while running.

Default: False

datatype_icon

standard output

The information returned by the executable program.

If wait until completion is set to False, this node returns an empty string.

datatype_icon

standard error

The errors returned by the executable program.

If wait until completion is set to False, this node returns an empty string.

datatype_icon

return code

The system-dependent exit code that the command returns.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

