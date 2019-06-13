System Exec (G Dataflow)

Executes or launches other Windows-based applications, command-line applications, or batch files.
You can include any parameters within your command string that the executing command supports.
The number of bytes you expect the output of the command to be.
Entering a number slightly larger than the output size you expect leads to more efficient memory use. The command runs even if you exceed this size, but memory is used less efficiently.
Default: 4096
A Boolean value that determines whether this node continues running until the command finishes running.
|True
|This node keeps running until the command finishes running. The standard output and standard error values are available when the command finishes running.
|False
|This node finishes running immediately after executing the command. The command runs in the background, and the standard output and standard error values are not available when the command finishes running.
The command this node calls to run a program.
If the executable is not in a directory listed in the PATH environment variable, the command line must contain the full path to the executable. To use a command that must be executed directly from a command prompt window, insert cmd /c before the command.
The text to pass to the command line as standard input.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The errors returned by the executable program.
If wait until completion is set to False, this node returns an empty string.
The system-dependent exit code that the command returns.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application